Geology Word: Ooid

Ooids are sedimentary grains that form by precipitation of calcium carbonate around a nucleus. The nucleus may be an organic particle, or a mineral grain, or a shell fragment.



Repeated precipitation results in a concentric coating around the nucleus. Depending upon the saturation state of the sea and other variables like temperature, ooids may be made up of either calcite or aragonite. Both have the same chemical formula, CaCO3, but they differ in their atomic structure.



Ooids form in shallow seas where wave energy is vigorous. The turbulence results in the particles getting suspended and redeposited on the sea floor, resulting in an even coating around the nucleus. Beaches, tidal channels and regions near reefs are areas where ooids are accumulating today in tropical seas around the Bahamas, Caribbean, the Persian Gulf, and the Red Sea.



The picture shows an ancient ooid. This particle is around 350 million years old from the Mississippian Period, deposited in a warm shallow sea which occupied the State of Alabama in North America. I collected the rock sample on a field trip during my PhD days.

Interestingly, the nucleus is a foraminifera, a unicellular protist! Observe the coiled nature of the shell with its internal chambers visible. The shell of the foraminifera is also calcium carbonate and its precipitation is mediated by the organism. On the other hand, ooids results from an inorganic precipitation process, although there is evidence of bacterial involvement in some examples.



In the Precambrian (older than 539 million years ago), before animals evolved and began constructing shells, limestones were mostly made up of fine calcium carbonate mud. Precambrian calcium carbonate sand ( any sedimentary particle, irrespective of composition, between .063 mm and 2 mm is defined as sand) is rare, composed almost exclusively of ooids and a category of grains known as intraclasts (broken fragments of hardened sea floor).



The distribution of ooids and shell types through geologic history is a pointed reminder of how life has impacted the texture and composition of sedimentary rocks.



Deposited in high energy shoals, ooids help geologists reconstruct ancient environments and the paleogeography of continents which were flooded in the deep past.



Ooids are of interest to petroleum geologists too. The spherical grains result in a packing arrangement with high porosity (open spaces between grains). The localization of ooid layers in ancient sedimentary basins is keenly explored for their petroleum reservoir potential.



That was fun to write. I may turn this into a Geology Word series.